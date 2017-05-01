Shelter available for those impacted by Oklahoma storms

Warm food and shelter is available to those who need it in Guymon, Oklahoma.

The Texas County Emergency Management office at 2609 Tumbleweed Drive is open to those who are in a bind due to power outages or storm damage. Emergency officials advise you not to drive if you don't have to as the roads have been impacted by high water and flooding.

This comes just after Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for all 77 counties after severe storms impacted the state.

