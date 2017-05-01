Area lane closures

As we start a new work week, here's a look at some ongoing TxDOT projects that may cause you a delay.

ONGOING PROJECTS

US 60 Downtown Enhancement Project

· Northbound thru traffic on I-27 will be detoured to Fillmore Street.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/Loop 335)

· The right-turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed.

· Eastbound traffic traveling over Soncy Road on I-40 is shifted to the north, limiting traffic to one lane in each direction while bridge construction continues for the next several months.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

· The outside (right) lanes of I-40 westbound and eastbound will be closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

· The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

· The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed from Arthur Street to Quarter Horse Drive.

Downtown Connector (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

· The left lane of the northbound I-27 frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

· The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27 northbound is closed.

· Ongoing closure of the I-27 southbound frontage road (left lane) and the center and right lanes of I-27 south at the interchange for continuing bridge construction work.

South Loop 335 (Hollywood)

· Traffic on Bell Street will be reduced to a single-lane in each direction during the daytime hours to place drainage structures.

· The frontage road between Washington Street and the railroad tracks will be reduced to a single lane of one-way traffic as it goes under the bridge; traffic will alternate directional flow controlled by traffic signals.

· Between Washington and Georgia streets, traffic will be reduce to a single lane and motorists should look for flaggers directing traffic.

· Circle Drive is closed at LP 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

· From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

· Southbound traffic on Bell Street is reduced to one lane from north of LP 335 to south of LP 335.

· The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound LP 335 is temporally realigned for widening.

· The intersection of South Western Street and LP 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

· The intersection of South Georgia Street and LP 335 has a four-way stop condition.

· Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

· Access to LP 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.

· Access to Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north and Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.

· From I-27 to Valleyview Drive, traffic will be reduced to one lane east and westbound with no left turn lanes.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.