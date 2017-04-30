Weather causes road closures in Beaver, Cimarron, Texas Counties

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has closed several roads due to our inclement weather.

Crews are plowing and treating highways due to slick and hazardous conditions in Beaver, Cimarron and Texas Counties. There is poor visibility due to blowing snow and snow packed and slick roads are being reported. Drivers should be aware of the possibility of black ice on the roadway. Drivers should avoid travel in the following areas if possible.

CIMARRON COUNTY

US-56 is closed from the Texas state line to the New Mexico state line

US-287 is closed from Boise City to the Colorado state line

The following highways are impacted by high water or flooding:

CHEROKEE COUNTY

SH-80 is closed five miles south of SH-51 between Hulbert and Fort Gibson.

SH-10 is closed 13 miles north of US-62

SH-82 four miles south of Cookson is narrowed to one lane with flaggers

HASKELL COUNTY

SH-31 is closed from SH-82 to the Beaver Creek bridge about 1 mile west of SH-2

GRANT COUNTY

SH-11 is closed three miles east of SH-82

JEFFERSON COUNTY

US-79 is closed over the Red River

LINCOLN COUNTY

SH-105 is closed one mile east of US-177 near Tryon. Traffic is still open east to Tryon from SH-18 to SH-105.

LOVE COUNTY

US-77 is closed at Indian Hills Rd. south of Marietta

MAYES COUNTY

SH-20 is closed 2.5 miles west of the SH-82 junction

NOWATA COUNTY

SH-10 is closed four miles east of the US-169 junction

OTTAWA COUNTY

SH-125 is closed at River View ark in Miami

TULSA COUNTY

SH-20 is closed between Lewis Ave. and SH-11

SH-11 is closed between 76th St. N. and 86th St.

REMEMBER:

Use caution in work zones as lanes already may be narrowed with little room to correct errors;

Use caution if you see pooled water as other drivers may cause sprays when hitting these areas;

Don't drive around barricades if roadway is closed; and

If you see high water, do not enter and turn around.

