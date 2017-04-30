Lane closures affect travel to and from WT campus

The West Texas A&M Police Department would like to inform the college community of road closures this week.

Closures and work on U.S. 87 in Canyon will affect travel to and from campus from this Tuesday, May 2nd through May 5th or May 8th. The north and southbound lanes of the road are subject to closures from Russell Long Boulevard to the Highway 60 overpass north of Kimbrough Memorial Stadium. Travelers to the north will be detoured on Russell Long Boulevard and WTAMU Drive. Southbound traffic will be diverted to 15th Street or 11th Street off Highway 60.

Drivers should expect barricades and construction signs at U.S. 87. The UPD recommends staying on U.S. Interstate 27 when coming to campus from Amarillo until the 4th Avenue, State Highway 217 exit, and then travel west on 4th Avenue to Campus. When returning north to Amarillo, UPD recommends taking 4th Avenue known as State Highway 217 east to U.S. Interstate 27, and using that ramp north to travel to Amarillo during these road closures.

Don't forget the free shuttle service from the First United Bank Center parking lot to campus, as travelers come to campus from 4th Avenue.

