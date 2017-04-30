Structure fire damages apparent makeshift apartment

A small building is considered a complete loss after a structure fire today.

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at 2009 NW 20th around 1:30 pm. Crews discovered a small building, that appeared to be a makeshift apartment in the back yard, with smoke and fire present. There were three people inside the building who all escaped unharmed. Fire officials say they found fire in the rear of the building and had it under control around 1:47 pm.

The people who were inside the building said there was no utility service to the building and they had started a warming fire inside.

