UPDATE: Xcel says 94% of power outages are restored

Xcel Energy now say 3,263 customers are without power in the Texas Panhandle.

Last night's storm caused heavy damage, and crews are continuing to work outages throughout the evening due to high winds and downed lines. As of 9 pm, crews were working 218 jobs across most of the Panhandle from I-40 north. Xcel Spokesman Wes Reeves said a total of 53,513 customers experienced outages last night and about 94 percent of those outages have been restored at this time.

Reeves said they believe all power will be restored by Monday night at 8 pm.

First Update:

Xcel Energy officials tell us 6,133 customers are still without power in the Texas Panhandle.

Crews are working 336 jobs across most of the Panhandle from I-40 north. The total number of customers who have experienced outages last night is 50,802 with about 88 percent now restored. The estimated time of restoration is still unknown, but Xcel officials said they should have a time line later tonight.

They are continuing to work outages throughout the day due to high winds and downed lines have been the cause of most of the outages.

Initial Report:

Xcel Energy reports close to 13,000 customers are without power across the Texas Panhandle, mostly in communities north of Interstate 40.

Heavy snow combined with high winds affected power reliability since 10:30 pm last night. Xcel is deploying assessor teams to coordinate restoration response, and calling in additional Xcel Energy line personnel from the Lubbock area and also from New Mexico.

