UPDATE: Xcel says 94% of power outages are restored

As we start a new work week, here's a look at some area lane closures that may cause you a delay.
Warm food and shelter is available to those who need it in Guymon, Oklahoma.
As the investigation continues, Amarillo Police have released the names of those killed in Friday night's small plane crash.
The West Texas A&M Police Department would like to inform the college community of road closures this week.
LORDS ORGANICS is recalling Ginger Powder Product from AGF Organic Veda, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
