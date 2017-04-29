PEN Project resource fair helps parents of disabled children

The Partners Resource Network, PEN Project held an "Every Age, Every Stage" symposium and disability resource fair today.

The PEN Project assists parents of children with disabilities through the educational process from the birth of their child all the way through 26 years of age. Families explored resource booths from local organizations, listened to several speakers and networked with other parents in the Panhandle at today's fair. PEN Project Regional Coordinator Meagan Sanders said this event is important to help parents feel like they have someone on their side, while also learning about resources available to them.

"We provide everything from support and evaluations to help with ARD meetings, and issues with the school," said Sanders. She continued saying, "We are federally funded from the Department of Education and we are able to offer our services completely free of charge."

For more information on resources the PEN Project offers, call (806)762-1434.

