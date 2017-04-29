Thousands "jump" in this year's March for Babies

Amarillo families, businesses, and volunteers participated in this year's March for Babies at AirU.

More than 500 people were jumping this morning for the March of Dimes' biggest annual event. Numerous sponsors came together and invested in the foundation's work to give every baby a fighting chance. March of Dimes Senior Development Director Carla O'Neal said this event is crucial in helping families in Amarillo.

"Our March for Babies is important because the money goes towards research, it goes towards advocacy as far as nationally and here in Amarillo," said O'Neal. She continued saying, "All the money that goes to research comes back and helps our families here in Amarillo."

More than 1,000 people showed up this morning to try to help reach a $300,000 fundraising goal. O'Neal tells us they will announce the official amount of money raised on Monday, May 1st.

