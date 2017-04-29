Yellow City Comic Con gives back to Children's Miracle Network

The Yellow City Comic Con is here for the third year this weekend.

Headline guests include WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts, the voice of Ash Ketchum in Pokemon Veronica Taylor and Karan Ashley who played the yellow ranger in "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers." This year's convention features a special Neko Neko Maid Cafe, Take One Productions shows as well as artists, cosplayers, games and more. Co-owners of Yellow City Comic Con Josh Wilson and Chris Anderson said every year they think no one's going to show up, and every year they continue to be surprised.

"Of course I show up and there's 4,500 people like we had last year, it's just kind of an incredible feeling," said Anderson. Wilson continued saying, "It's partially due to the embracing of general nerdy, geeky culture and of course the superhero movies have really busted open the gates, as far as general access to what we've known all along of comics and anime and video games."

Single day tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. The event continues through tomorrow at 6 pm at the Amarillo Civic Center. A portion of their proceeds this weekend will benefit the Children's Miracle Network of the High Plains. Wilson said they love the work that they do.

"We know names, we see faces of kids that we know have benefited from CMN," said Wilson. He continued saying, "We know that after the show's all wrapped up, that when we give a check to CMN... we're always very thrilled. Pretty much everything we do, we always give back to the Children's Miracle Network."

