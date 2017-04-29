Investigation continues into small plane crash

As the investigation continues, Amarillo Police have released the names of those killed in Friday night's small plane crash.

Pilot Robin Shaw and flight nurses Misty Nicholson and Scott Riola were all killed when the Rico Aviation air ambulance went down just south of the Rick Husband International Airport. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) held a press conference today and said the Pilatus PC-12 went down shortly after take off from the airport. NTSB Investigator In Charge Joshua Lindberg said there is evidence that the pilot was communicating with air traffic control before the accident. Lindberg said they have several factors to look into before determining the cause of the crash.

"As a standard part of our investigations, we will review the pilots background, the aircraft maintenance records, weather conditions at the time of the accident, air traffic control communications, and radar information," said Lindberg. He continued saying, "Our mission is to understand not just what happened, but why it happened and prevent it from happening again in the future."

Lindberg also said they are expecting their on-scene investigation in cooperation with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to last the next 4 days. They are planning on issuing a preliminary report in one week.

The NTSB is looking for witnesses who saw the plane crash. If you have any information, you're asked to contact local authorities or the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

Initial Report:

Rico Aviation confirmed the loss of three crew members in a small plane crash near Interstate 40.

The company released a statement early Saturday on Facebook saying families of the deceased crew members have been notified.

"We are devastated by this tragedy and are mourning the loss of our team members. The families have been notified and they are in our hearts and prayers. We appreciate prayers for our fallen team mates and their families."

The Amarillo Police Department has yet to release an official statement. The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to begin an investigation.

The small air ambulance went down around midnight near Pullman Rd. and 3rd Avenue. Though an official cause has not been determined, police said inclement weather may have been a factor. Wind speeds around 50 miles per hour were recorded near Rick Husband International at the time of the crash.

Rico Aviation, a private emergency air transportation company, is based out of Amarillo.

