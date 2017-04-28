Training range dedicated in memory of late sergeant

The Randall County Sheriff's Office held a ceremony to dedicate the newly remodeled firearms training range in memory of the late Sergeant Gary E. Robinson Friday morning, April 28..

The ceremony was held at 10:00 a.m. at the firearms range located approximately 6 miles south Canyon on US Highway 87 at Burtz Road.

Sergeant Robinson was the Randall County Sheriff's range master until his death on May 26, 2014 after a long battle with cancer.

He had been with the Randall County Sheriff's Office since 1992.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.