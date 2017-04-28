Two fatalities in three vehicle accident

Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in Potter County last night.

Around 7:18 pm, Patsy Childress, of Borger, was driving a car northbound on SH-136, about 10 miles north of Amarillo. Megan Hendrix, of Amarillo, was driving southbound on SH-136 and Dennis Wilson, also of Amarillo, was driving behind her. Hendrix moved over into the northbound lane to pass a truck tractor semi-trailer when she collided head on into Childress' vehicle. Childress' car then hit the vehicle driven by Wilson.

Hendrix and the passenger in Childress' vehicle identified as Zelma Byers, of Borger, were pronounced dead on scene by Potter County Justice of the Peace. Childress was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and Wilson was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The road conditions were wet at the time of the accident, but DPS Troopers said weather is not suspected as being a contributing factor to the crash.

