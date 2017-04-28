Imperial Taproom introduces two new restaurants

"The Shops on Fifth Avenue", Canyon's latest attraction, is quickly filling up.

The shopping center consists of eight venues, and so far six of them have been leased.

Two of those will be operated by the Imperial Taproom.

"The first is going to be a fast, casual burgers and tacos concept with a full bar," Manager Kevin Friemel said. " It will have a lot of arcade games and will be a really fun atmosphere."

"Recreation" will be geared towards collage students, and Friemel describes the second restaurant, "Barrel & Pie", as a more calm and relaxed eatery.

"On the other side, we are going to have a higher end pizzeria with wood fire pizza, small plates, whiskey cocktails and wine," Friemel explained.

Friemel has traveled to bigger cities which offer more options, and his team wants to bring some of those elements to Canyon.

He says Canyon is an ideal location to set up new restaurants because of the growth within the square, the university and tourist attractions like Palo Duro Canyon.

"Canyon has a really unique opportunity where we are, especially with the opening up of alcohol sales in the past couple of years has really opened the door for a lot of fun things."

The new restaurants will create between 40 - 50 new jobs in Canyon.

Recreation and Barrel & Pie are expected to open by early Fall.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.