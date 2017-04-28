Hoots Pub hosts event to benefit wildfire relief fund

Hoots Pub in Amarillo is hosting "Hits for Home" Saturday, April 29 to benefit those affected by the recent wildfires.

All proceeds will benefit the WRCA Foundation Wildfire Relief Fund.

The event will host artists such as Rodney Clawson, Bobby Pinson, Trent Willmon, Red Shahan, Matt Martindale and more.

Event goers can also participate in a silent auction.

Doors open at 7 PM, and tickets are $20 pre-sale, $25 at the door and $300 for a reserved table.

