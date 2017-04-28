The Gray County community is coming together to help volunteer fire departments and honor the families of those who lost their lives in the recent wildfires.

The Gray County Wildfire Project kicks off Saturday, April 29 at The Gathering Place in Pampa.

The kickoff will have live music from 5 different bands, food vendors, and live and silent auctions.

The event starts at 5:00 PM and lasts until 12:00 AM, and tickets are $10 at the door.

For more information on the kickoff, call (806) 662-3327.

