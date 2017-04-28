Survival and healthy living will be celebrated at Amarillo Heart Ball

The American Heart Association is inviting you to celebrate another year of survival and healthy living at the Amarillo Heart Ball and fundraiser.

The Heart Ball is one of the premier American Heart Association fundraising events both locally and across the nation, raising more than 71 million dollars nationwide last year.

The mission is to build healthy lives free of cardiovascular disease and stroke, which is why this year's ball will celebrate the lives saved and improved because of everyone's countless efforts.

This year's Heart Ball is Saturday, April 29th at the Khiva Shrine in downtown Amarillo. A cocktail reception and silent auction will begin at 6:30 in the evening followed by dinner, live auction and dance.

NewsChannel 10's Angie Winn will emcee the event held in the lower level of the Khiva Shrine located at 305 SE 5th Street.

If you would like to donate to the American Heart Association or become a volunteer, head to amarilloheartball.org

