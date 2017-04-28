TPBA Parade of Homes kicks off this weekend

Amarillo police are investigating an accident that sent one woman to the hospital.
Amarillo police are investigating an accident that sent one woman to the hospital.
One local organization is raising money for a national program that helps first responders help patients in a time of crisis.
One local organization is raising money for a national program that helps first responders help patients in a time of crisis.
Weather Outlook for Friday, May 5
Weekend Weather Outlook
The Texas House of Representatives has voted in favor of a bill that could change rating systems for all Texas public schools.
The Texas House of Representatives has voted in favor of a bill that could change rating systems for all Texas public schools.