TPBA Parade of Homes kicks off this weekend

Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 and Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 7 is the 2017 Texas Panhandle Builders Association Parade of Homes.

You can tour homes in multiple neighborhoods around Amarillo and Canyon including City View, The Greenways, The Colonies and Canyon East.

If you are interested in touring any of the over thirty homes, you can tour from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at United Supermarkets & Pak A Sak Convenience Stores for a one time fee of $10 and children 12 and under are free.

"This is for everyone, not just those in the market to buy a home," says Kent Meyer, Realtor for Caldwell Bankers, "If you're building, remodeling, or just enjoy walking around looking at different homes in the community this will be a great event for you."

If you visit all of the homes you will be entered to win one of the grand prize giveaway's including a $2500 carpet shopping spree or $5000 home security system.

For more information visit amarilloparadeofhomes

