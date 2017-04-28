Yellow City Comic Con returns for third year

Yellow City Comic Con returns for a third year.

The annual event features celebrities from popular franchises, gaming contests, cosplay or costume play, and vendors selling art and more.

Doors open for the festivities Friday, April 28, at 5:00 for those who have purchased a three-day weekend pass.

Guests can meet Jake “The Snake” Roberts WWE Hall of Famer as well as Veronica Taylor, best known for voicing Ash Ketchum in the Pokemon animated series.

For the third time the YC3 board is bringing a former Mighty Morphin Power Rangers actor to the convention, visitors can meet Karan Ashley who played the yellow ranger. Autographs and professional photos are available for guests to purchase.

New this year the convention will feature the Neko Neko Maid Café and Host Club which has been featured at Dallas A-Kon as well as the Take One Improv group.

You can visit the Café or take in a performance by the improv group throughout the weekend.

Karan Ashley, Veronica Taylor, Jake “The Snake” Roberts and more will take part in panels where they’ll discuss themselves and their work. Other panels include such things as Ask the Authors, Fitness for Cosplay, and Steampunk 101.

There will be showings of films featuring the work of the celebrity guests as well as Take One Improv shows which are similar to “Whose Line Is It Anyway”.

A full list of times and events for panels can be found at yellowcitycon.com.

The convention opens Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 11a.m. Single day tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Active duty military and service personnel receive free admission.

A portion of the proceeds go to the Children’s Miracle Network of the High Plains.



