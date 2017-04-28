This Weekend in the Panhandle

National Tourism Week continues with Museum Day

This week is National Tourism Week and the Amarillo Convention and Visitors Council is challenging visitors and residents to Go Bigger.

If museums are not one of the first things you think of when you think of Amarillo, you may be missing out on our history, culture, or just some great fun.

7 museums are offering special deals to customers to attract not only visitors through the doors but Amarillo residents as well.

Participants include:

Amarillo Museum of Art - choice of free poster.

American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum - buy one admission, get one admission free.

Bill’s Backyard Classics - half-price admission.

Don Harrington Discovery Center - half-price admission.

Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian - free admission to parents with children and half price admission to unaccompanied adults.

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum - $5 day (all admissions are just $5).

Texas Air & Space Museum - all visitors eligible for $25 gift certificate in TASM Gift Shop.

Tourism is an important part of Amarillo's economic fabric. Visitors spend almost $1600 every minute in Amarillo, which is over $840 million a year.

"We are passionate about Amarillo," says, Eric Miller at the Convention and Visitors Council. "We want to share that passion with folks that are leisure travelers, business travelers or family travelers. We just want to share that passion with everyone."

2017 Museum Day is this Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m.

For more information visit visitamarillo.com

Women of Faith and Power Conference

The Women of Faith and Power conference will take place in Amarillo this weekend.

The conference kicks off at Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ Friday, May 5 at 7:00 p.m. There will be several musical guests performing, and the first night of the conference is free and open to the public.

The conference will resume Saturday, May 6 at 10:00 a.m. and will feature speakers from different churches in Amarillo.Tickets for Saturday's conference are $20 including breakfast and lunch.

For more information about the conference, call (806) 670-7113.

SPCA Adoption Weekend

The Amarillo SPCA will hold an adoption weekend with special adoption prices and a "family fun day" for pets and owners this weekend.

Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6, PetSmart and the Amarillo SPCA will host the National Adoption Weekend where dogs and cats are available for adoption for only $85.

Adoption fees include sterilization, rabies vaccination, micro-chipping and up-to-date shots.

National Adoption Weekend will be held at PetSmart on 2800 South Soncy in Amarillo. Adoptions will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The Amarillo SPCA will also host Muttfest 2017 at Memorial Park in Amarillo on Sunday, May 7 from 12:00 pm. to 5:00 p.m.

Muttfest is a free, "family fun day" for pets and their owners.

Event goers can purchase food and drinks from Rudy's County Store and BBQ, Party Stop, and other vendors. There will be pet contests, a silent auction and pet-related vendor booths. Lone Star Veterinary Services will also be available for low-cost vaccinations.

All proceeds will benefit the Amarillo SPCA.

For more information on these events or adopting a pet, call Amarillo SPCA at (808) 622-0055.

TPBA Parade of Homes

Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 7 is the 2017 Texas Panhandle Builders Association Parade of Homes.

You can tour homes in multiple neighborhoods around Amarillo and Canyon including City View, The Greenways, The Colonies and Canyon East.

If you are interested in touring any of the over thirty homes, you can tour Thursday and Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at United Supermarkets & Pak A Sak Convenience Stores for a one time fee of $10 and children 12 and under are free.

"This is for everyone, not just those in the market to buy a home," says Kent Meyer, Realtor for Caldwell Bankers, "If you're building, remodeling, or just enjoy walking around looking at different homes in the community this will be a great event for you."

If you visit all of the homes you will be entered to win one of the grand prize giveaway's including a $2500 carpet shopping spree or $5000 home security system.

For more information visit amarilloparadeofhomes

Senior Ambassadors Coalition's Mothers Day Tea

One local organization is raising money for a national program that helps first responders help patients in a time of crisis.

Saturday, May 6 is the Senior Ambassadors Coalition's annual Mothers Day Tea and all of the proceeds from the event are going to be used for the Vial of Life initiative.

The first thing first responders want to know is your list of medications, and when you can’t speak for yourself or you are confused, in pain or scared, the vial of life can speak for you. This simple, free Vial of Life kit has saved hundreds of thousands of lives. There have been more than 2 million kits delivered and counting.

The goal of the Senior Ambassadors Coalition is to raise awareness of the Vials of Life here in the Panhandle in hopes of saving lives.

"Anyone who has to take medication should have a vial in there fridge, "says, Pam Thomas, Co-chair of the Mothers Day Tea. "Also some people get two and put it in there glove box in case of an accident. Everyone no matter your age should have a Vial of Life. Medications react differently and this will help first responders know how to care for you."

The Mothers Day Tea is taking place Saturday, May 6, starting at 11:30 a.m. The event is being held at Polk Street Methodist Christian Life Center, The Loft (2nd Floor), at 1401 S. Polk. You can still buy tickets at the door for $25. This is a great event to bring your mother, daughter or grandmother.

If you are interested in having a Vile of Life in your home or car, head to VialofLife.com and download the form and fill it out, the best part is, it's FREE.

Shoot for Another Chance House Fundraiser rescheduled for May

Due to the inclement weather forecast for Saturday April 29, the 6th Annual “Shoot for Another Chance House Fundraiser” has been moved to Friday, May 19 & Saturday, May 20.

Amarillo Gun Club will host event.

For more information call (806) 372-3344 or visit AnotherChanceHouseAmarillo.

For team registration visit anotherchancehouse.org

Registration open for Discovery Center Summer Camps

Registration is now open for the Don Harrington Discovery Center Summer Camps.

They are open to children ages three through sixth grade.

Camps begin the week of June 5th and will repeat weekly through July 28th.

"We have so many camp options, says DHDC Education Director Kyle Hadley, "We have kids who will spend the whole summer here and some that only stay for a week. That is what we encourage just come out and try it. It is a week long and there is all sorts of camps on all sorts of subjects."

Each week there will be different kids to explore in each age group.

Half day camps for ages 3-5 are 70 dollars per week for DHDC members and 95 dollars for non-members.

Full day camps for 1st through 6th grade are 150 dollars for DHDC members and 195 dollars for non-members.

For more information visit discoverycenteramarillo.org

