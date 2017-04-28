This Weeked in the Panhandle

Asension Academy Art Students Gallery Opening

Academy Studio art students are debuting their gallery at the First Friday Art Walk on Dec. 1.

This is the first professional gallery run entirely by high school students in this area.

Ascension High School studio art students now have a venue where they can learn through

hands-on experience.

Students will receive 90% of the proceeds from their art sales with the additional 10% going back to the student gallery program.



Sunset Art Galleries of Amarillo

3701 Plains Boulevard, Suite 94

Christmas in the Gardens

Nov. 30 marks the beginning of Christmas in the Gardens at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

The gardens are open Thursday through Sunday from now until Dec. 23.

The annual event is presented by Mullin, Hoard, and Brown LLP Attorney's at Law.

You can view the lights at the gardens from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., and donations are accepted.

All proceeds benefit the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

You can check out their Facebook page to see who is performing each night.

ZOOLights

ZOOLights starts Dec. 1 at 6:00 p.m. and will run every night until 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 23.

With more lights than ever before, new crafts and games, this can be a relaxed date night experience or a family fun activity.

General Zoo Admission applies every night of ZOOLights.

For more information, visit the Amarillo Zoo's Facebook page.

West Texas A&M University Festival of Lights

Friday, Dec. 1, you are invited to WTAMU for caroling, cookies and hot cocoa as campus lights up for the holiday season.

Then, head over toe the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum for the Christmas Open House.

There will be crafts, storytellers, cookies, music and even visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

This is a family friendly event, and admission is one can of food per person with donations benefiting the High Plains Food Bank.

2017 Electric Light Parade

Center City is inviting you and your family to this year's Electric Light Parade.

The parade begins this Friday, Dec. 1 at 6:00 p.m. on 11th and Polk Street and will continue north to 3rd Avenue and then east to the North Civic Center parking lot.

This year's theme is Songs of the Season.

After the parade, you can enjoy entertainment, have a chance to win prizes and watch as the city Christmas tree lights up.

There will also be a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Breakfast with Santa

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting their annual Breakfast with Santa this Saturday, Dec. 2.

From 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. you can enjoy a delicious family-friendly breakfast and merry activities and crafts. There will also be a chance for a special picture with Santa Claus.

The breakfast includes a breakfast bag for each ticket holder, a picture with Santa Claus and hands-on activities.

Activities include:

Cookie Decorating with Belmar Bakery

Ice Crystal Craft

Candy Cane Bliss

Snowball Science

Christmas Chemistry

Grinch Slime

Santa's Secret List



You can buy your tickets in advance for $12 for members and $17 for non-members.

You can buy your tickets at the door for $14 for members and $19 for non-members.

Christmas on the Square - Wheeler

Wheeler will be having their Christmas on the Square this Saturday, Dec. 2.

The lighting of the square will be at 6:00 p.m. and festivities will follow.

There will be a $3,000 giveaway, a Toys for Tots train, live Nativity scene, carolers and more.

Nights of Lights at Enchanted Acres

Nights of Lights features more than 300,000 lights, decorated in holiday fashion.

It costs $10 carload of people, or $20 per passenger van or limo.

Visitors can even enjoy the lights from a horse drawn carriage, though this cost extra.

The event runs through Dec. 30.

For more information visit drivethelights.com

Nights of Lights is located at Enchanted Acres Horse Farm at 6505 S. Osage on the east side of Osage between the Loop and 58th Street.

CASA holding toy drive for area foster children

As you go Christmas shopping for family and friends, one local organization asks you to keep area foster children in mind.

This week, the local CASA program is hosting a toy drive to help the 230 children that they serve experience Christmas too.

All toys will be given directly to children in the program as the holiday approaches.

CASA volunteers will be located in the parking lot of the Walmart on Coulter Street from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 1.

You can also stop by from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Donations can also be dropped off at the CASA office during normal business hours.

Chop Chop giving back to Make-A-Wish

A local restaurant is giving back to Make-A-Wish North Texas.

Chop Chop is running a friendly competition between their Amarillo, Canyon and Lubbock locations to see which area can raise the most money for Make-A-Wish.

During their 'Winter Wishes at Chop Chop' campaign, each restaurant will sell Make-A-Wish stars for $1, and gold stars for $10.

You can participate in the competition through December 23rd.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.