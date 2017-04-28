This Week in the Panhandle

Chick-fil-A Fundraiser

Chick-fil-A on South Coulter Street is giving back to a young lady after last week's fatal plane crash.

Seven-year-old London Nicholson lost her mother Misty Nicholson and colleague Scott Riola in Rico Aviation's small plane crash.

In honor of London's love for Chick-fil-A, the restaurant is having a Spirit Night fundraiser.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 8th, you can have a meal at Chick-fil-A and help them raise money for the London Nicholson College Scholarship.

Bubba's 'Give Back' night

Bubba's is having a Give Back Night this week for Alzheimer's Association Amarillo.

The rival fundraising group, Blondes vs. Brunettes, is hosting the event to raise money for our local Alzheimer's Association.

NewsChannel10's Madison Alewel, Brianna Mellon, Rachel Gollhardt and Lauren Berry are representing the 'Blondes' and are trying to help the group raise $70,000 to fight Alzheimer's in our area.

If you bring in a flyer on Wednesday, May 10, Bubba's will donate 10 percent of their sales to Alzheimer's Association Amarillo.

To view the flyer, click here.

Starlight Ranch Job Fair

The Big Texan Starlight Ranch is hosting a job fair this week.

They're looking for employees to join their team for the summer concert series. The Starlight Ranch is a brand new project built by The Big Texan that will feature live music, dancing, and attractions. If you're interested in applying, stop by on Tuesday, May 9th from 11 am to 1 pm at 1415 Sunrise Drive.

The following positions are currently available:

-Waitstaff

-Cocktail Mixers

-Venue Attendants

-Security Staff

If you have any questions, email hiring@bigtexan.com

Law Enforcement Memorial Service

On Monday, May 15th, at 5:30 p.m. law enforcement officers from around the Texas panhandle will gather to honor officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

In 2016 144 officers died in the line of duty in the United States and this special service is a memorial for those men and women.

The Law Enforcement Memorial Service and wreath laying ceremony will be held at the Field of Honor located on the east side of Llano East Cemetery.

An honor guard comprised of officers from the Amarillo Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and both Potter and Randall County Sheriff's offices will present the colors.

The ceremony will also include a traditional rendition of taps and bagpipe performance.

The ceremony is open to the public and you are encouraged to attend to show your support. The service will last approximately 30 minutes.

Shoot for Another Chance House Fundraiser rescheduled for May

Due to the inclement weather forecast for Saturday April 29, the 6th Annual “Shoot for Another Chance House Fundraiser” has been moved to Friday, May 19 & Saturday, May 20.

Amarillo Gun Club will host event.

For more information call (806) 372-3344 or visit AnotherChanceHouseAmarillo.

For team registration visit anotherchancehouse.org

Registration open for Discovery Center Summer Camps

Registration is now open for the Don Harrington Discovery Center Summer Camps.

They are open to children ages three through sixth grade.

Camps begin the week of June 5th and will repeat weekly through July 28th.

"We have so many camp options, says DHDC Education Director Kyle Hadley, "We have kids who will spend the whole summer here and some that only stay for a week. That is what we encourage just come out and try it. It is a week long and there is all sorts of camps on all sorts of subjects."

Each week there will be different kids to explore in each age group.

Half day camps for ages 3-5 are 70 dollars per week for DHDC members and 95 dollars for non-members.

Full day camps for 1st through 6th grade are 150 dollars for DHDC members and 195 dollars for non-members.

For more information visit discoverycenteramarillo.org

