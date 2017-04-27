March for Babies helps to save premature babies in Amarillo

The March for Babies is part of the March of Dimes campaign.

The money they raise is put towards research and treating premature babies.

This Saturday from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM, the March for Babies will be held at Air U at 9200 Town Square Blvd.

They will be celebrating all of the graduates from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), a division in BSA Hospital created by this foundation.

In attendance will be the Miller family, with their two year old twins, who were born 10 weeks premature.

The parents Brandon and Shelbi said without the NICU they don't know if their children would be here today.

"Sometimes I called 14 times in the middle of the night and asked to put the phone up against their bed, and the nurses would," said Brandon and Shelbi. "Those nurses are angels. They make a really hard situation bearable."

The event was originally planned to be held outdoors, but due to inclement weather in the forecast, it was moved inside.

