McDonald's and NewsChannel 10 Giveaway!

One lucky viewer learned this morning she won't need to pay for their morning brew for the next six months!

Elizabeth, who watches the Early Show from Panhandle, is our Grand Prize Winner for the McDonald's/NewsChannel 10 Coffee Mug Giveaway and will get free coffee for half a year.

There's more good news!

Because of the success of this giveaway, NC 10 and McDonald's will give away FOUR more mugs plus a second grand prize during the month of May! Entering to win is easy, and you can do it right now by clicking on this link.

Think you may still have an unclaimed prize? Below is a list of all of our winners from this giveaway:

Nov. 3 Elizabeth G. Nov. 10 J. Todd S. Nov. 17 Carla R. Nov. 23 Jennifer D. Dec. 1 Christina W. Dec. 8 Patty W. Dec. 15 Rebecca A. Dec. 22 Mary D. Dec. 29 Mark G. Jan. 5 Debbie R. Jan. 12 Ginger R. Jan. 26 Karen D. Jan. 26 Danita L. Feb. 9 Albert G. Feb. 9 Laura D. Feb. 16 Max G. Mar. 2 Ed M. Mar. 9 Stacie M. Mar. 16 Marlene T. Mar. 23 Henry G. Mar. 30 Kylie W. Apr. 7 Frances P. Apr. 14 Floyd W. Apr. 21 Sharon S. Apr. 27 Robert K. Apr. 27 Glenn P.

Congratulations to all of our winners!

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.