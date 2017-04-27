VA warning of Veterans Choice Line scam

Amarillo Veteran Affairs Health Care System is warning veterans of a fake phone line mimicking the Veterans Choice Line.

The mimic line offers callers a $100 rebate if the caller provides a credit card, and does not state callers have reached the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or the Veterans Choice Line.

Callers have reported that the mimic number incorrectly confirms callers had reached the "choice program" if that caller asks that question.

The VA does not ask for credit card information.

Officials have identified 1-800-606-8198 as the fake number. Do not answer calls from this number.

The correct number for the Veterans Choice Line is 1-866- 606-8198.

