Gray County meth bust

A traffic stop in Gray County led to the discovery of 10 pounds of methamphetamines Thursday, April 27.

During the stop, deputies conducted an open air K-9 sniff of the exterior of the vehicle which led to a search of the vehicle.

Deputies found 10 pounds of methamphetamines, and one male suspect was arrested and later transferred into the custody of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

