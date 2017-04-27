Clovis double murder investigation concluded

The Major Crimes Unit in Clovis concluded a fight over marijuana lead to the murders of Carlos Gallegos and David Lopez on April 20.

At this time, investigators have not identified additional suspects and believe the two men killed each other.

Around 4:15 a.m., Clovis police received a call from a subject who said a person had been shot in the back at an apartment in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Officers found 43-year-old Lopez lying on the floor unresponsive. While responding to the scene officers located a vehicle near the intersections of Aspen Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The vehicle had run off the road and hit a fence. The driver, 25-year-old Gallegos, was declared dead.

Through the investigation and witness statements, investigators determined a fight broke out between Gallegos and Lopez over drugs.

During the fight, Gallegos was stabbed in the neck with a knife. Witnesses say he then went out to his car and returned with a pistol. Gallegos fired the pistol twice, striking Lopez once in the right buttock.

A pistol was found in the vehicle under Gallegos and a knife was recovered from Lopez' pants pocket.

According to the Office of the Medical Investigator, the cause of death for Lopez was a shot in the right buttock, causing extensive damage to his internal organs. Gallegos received a single stab wound to the right side of his neck, hitting his carotid artery.

