Pampa law enforcement officials band together for 11-year-old's birthday

Emma Grace is an 11-year-old who has been through a lot.

Today law enforcement officials throughout Gray County came together to help keep her mind on the importance of today...her birthday. They surrounded Emma's home, racing over with their sirens on to sing Happy Birthday and give her a gift.

Emma's mother Staci tells us the Pampa Police Department, DPS Troopers, Gray County Sheriff Department and Gray County Constable Joe Montgomery made sweet Emma Grace's birthday the best ever.

"She loves and has always loved anybody in uniform. It doesn't matter if you work at just the, you know, security at the hospital," said Staci.

Emma Grace is a 4th grader at Travis Elementary. Staci tells us you will rarely catch Emma without a smile on her face. In the first 4 years of her life she underwent over 20 surgeries and continues the battle. Her mom says Emma is a fighter and has been through a lot for an 11 year old.

"She has a shunt in her brain which drains excess fluid off of her brain and she's had just a rough go."

"Emma is a special girl. She's had a big fight and a tough life and she's fought it and she keeps on marching and rolling and smiling," said Gray County Sheriff Michael Ryan. "And it's just a part of us. I know everybody always says they want to give back and do this, but we're putting those words into action. We're not just using it as a slogan anymore around here."

"You know a lot of the times, law enforcement don't get good recognition. But there are truly some amazing men and women that would do anything for kids...to put a smile on a kid's face. Whether it be something huge or something little, that made her day yesterday which means so much to me as a mom," said Staci.

Emma tells us, it was the best birthday ever.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.