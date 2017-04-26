Amarillo Police have located missing girl, Sanda Ye Mon

APD Special Victims Unit Squad investigators have located Sanda Ye Mon.

She has been reunited with her family.

Due to the fact that she is a juvenile and has been located, no other information can be released.

Previous Story:

The Amarillo Police Department needs your help locating a 13-year-old girl who's been missing since Monday, April 24.

Sanda Ye Mon was last seen at Travis Middle School wearing a dark blue jacket with a white stripe down the sleeves, blue jeans and sandals.

She is described as five feet tall, weighing 70 pounds, with long, dark hair.

Police believe she may be with a 19-year-old Asian male known as Dah Lee.

The two may be in a red, two door car.

At this point, investigators believe that she left with the man voluntarily, but are concerned for her safety.

If you have seen Sanda Ye Mon or know where to find her, call 911 or the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

