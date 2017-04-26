Shot fired at John Stiff Park - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Shot fired at John Stiff Park

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

There was heavy police presence at Amarillo's John Stiff park earlier this evening after a shot was fired.

Police say two individuals were arguing in the park when one pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the air.

No one was injured in the incident, and police arrived quickly to the scene.

One person was taken into custody.

