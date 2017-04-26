Program at local adult day care helps with medical assistance

As more and more elderly people need medical assistance, one local day care says they can meet the demand.

Jan Werner Adult Day Care is offering a PACE program for seniors needing help managing medications. The program focuses on helping people ages 55 and older with medical problems lasting for long periods of time. The facility is home to people like Gloria Platts, who's been attending regularly for the last 14 years. She held back tears while speaking of her love for people she's met at the facility.

"It saved my life, I wouldn't want to be any place else," said Platts.

Adult day care centers help keep senior citizens like Platts independent, and that's especially key since more and more baby boomers are needing care like this. The non-profit program provides care to more than 200 people right now across the Panhandle. Jan Werner Intake Coordinator Vicki Stapleton said the baby boomer population is keeping them busy and the need for services is at an all-time high.

"People come and they socialize with each other and they talk about the 'good old days' or the 'happy old days' and that's really important," said Stapleton. She continued saying, "Plus they come and they get the assistance that's needed for them too."

