Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect cloning cards

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect who they believe could be cloning credit cards.

Officials say the suspect used a credit card at several locations around Amarillo that is possibly cloned with someone else's account information.

If you have any information about this suspect or the cards, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online here.

If your tip leads to their identification or arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

