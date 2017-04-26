New automated lab is reducing wait times at BSA

BSA recently installed an automated laboratory for testing blood samples.

This new system sorts, categorizes, tests and stores the samples faster and more efficiently than ever before. This system is the first in the panhandle and only the third installed in the state.

"We are able to sort the tubes based on their priority," said Viva Pierson the Laboratory Director at BSA. "If we have samples from the OR or ER, they are automatically tested first and prioritized over our routine blood samples."

This year BSA estimates more than four million samples will be tested and stored. By automating this process, doctors will get their results sooner and be able to assess their patients faster.

With computers doing most of the grunt work, the samples are not exposed, technicians are protected from potential pathogens, and it requires less man power to test more samples.

The automated lab, including the tracks and testing equipment, cost around four million dollars, and technicians said it was worth every penny.

"We expect to get at least ten years out of this automation line," said Pierson, "It will enable us to work 24/7 and take care of patients regardless of staffing levels."

Along with the new automated system, BSA also introduced an advanced molecular testing machine which will be able to diagnose a disease within a matter of hours rather than a matter of days.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.