$9.8 million bond could bring drastic changes to Childress ISD

Childress ISD is hoping a $9.8 million bond can help them provide a safer environment for its students.

"We just needs some updates, and it's vital for the future of this community," Superintendent Rick Teran expressed.

The bond would bring updates to every campus in Childress.

"There are some people who are going to be against this," Teran said. "There is always those people in our community that don't want to raise taxes, and we understand that, but somebody had to build a school for them in some point and time and they had to pay taxes."

Although every campus would benefit from the bond, Childress Jr. High would see the most updates.

"We have electric cords running everywhere, which is not safe," Teran said. "The exits for the upstairs in the building is a window that you have to climb through to get downstairs in case of a fire."

Another concern the bond would resolve is keeping students indoors at all times.

Every day students are walking outside regardless of the weather conditions to get to their classrooms, cafeteria and gym.

"If you go to our campus when it's raining and you see kids walking outside, you can walk into those classrooms and see students who are all wet and who are uncomfortable in their clothing trying to listen and learn... and so forth. It's going to make a huge impact educationally for these students."

If the bond were to pass, 15 additional classrooms would be added connecting the main building with the cafeteria and gym.

Another south addition to the school would also connect the main building with the existing band hall as well as science buildings.

"Whether this bond passes or not, we are going to continue to educate our students and do the best job that we possibly can, but we all know that facilities do make a difference in a child's education."

Early voting is under way in Childress for those who would like to have a say in this upcoming bond.

Early Voting:

April 24 - April 28

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

May 1 & May 2

7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Childress City Hall Council Chambers

School Election:

May 6

7:00 a.m.- 7:00 pm.

City Auditorium,1000 Commerce

