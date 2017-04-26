Nara Visa borehole meeting in Clovis

Clovis residents interested in learning more about the Nara Visa borehole project are invited to a forum to be held Thursday.

The forum begins at 6 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) at the Clovis Carver Library in the Ingram Room.

The Department of Energy is looking at Nara Visa as a test spot to see if the ground is capable of storing nuclear waste.

The High Plains Patriots have invited project managers to talk about the risks and benefits of bringing this experiment to eastern New Mexico.

