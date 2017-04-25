WT unveils upgraded news studio

West Texas A&M University (WT) spent $235,000 on upgrading its old studio from standard definition to high definition.

This may seem like a high price tag, but in order to do so the school needed to purchase a new switch board, audio system, graphics, lights and cameras.

These upgrades will allow the students to produce industry quality reports giving them a leg up on other students who do not have experience with this type of equipment.

"We want our students to be able to leave here and be able to jump into a job anywhere," said Dr. Jessica Mallard the Dean of the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.

The new studio will not only improve the quality of student videos but will also serve as a recruiting tool for potential mass communication majors. Students already enrolled are excited to begin using the new facility in the fall of 2017.

"Having a real studio in your reel is going to be really great," said Keila Valdez, a sophomore at WT.

