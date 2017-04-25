Fritch Police Chief Houston Gass has big plans for department

Austin, TX - Governor Greg Abbott honored 28 first responders Thursday for their courage and valor while serving in the line of duty, including Pampa Police Sergeant Houston Gass.

Amarillo, TX - The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle responds when first responders need help.

Pampa Police Sergeant Houston Gass is publicly speaking out for the first time after being shot in the face during a standoff earlier this month.

It's been just over a year since an area officer responded to a call that would turn his life upside down.

New plans are in store for Fritch, as a new Police Chief begins his first day on the job.

For the first time in over two years, he's returning to the job that he nearly gave his life for. Although his story is a bit different than other officers, his goal is the same.

Houston Gass has become a household name in the Panhandle. After being shot in the face during a Pampa standoff in 2015, he has become motivation for many people in our area because of how brave he was on his road to recovery.

Today, he put on his uniform and gun belt for the first time since the incident, this time with the title of Chief.

"Being a cop is a calling, and I don't think you can just walk away from your calling," said Gass.

Officials with the city of Fritch tell us they hope Gass and other hires are the key to changing the stigma the city has had in the past. Gass is ready to do that. He tells us the first and most important thing to do is pick up and move forward.

"What has happened in the past is just that, it's what has happened in the past. We can't go back and change any of that but what we can do is the things that are remaining from what's in the past, we can figure out ways to turn that into a positive. I'd like to grow the police department to a point where there is eventually some more officers in here," said Gass.

Gass says he is happy to join in the new community, and wants people to know they are safe.

"If we can move forward and we can get a relationship with the citizens that they deserve, to know that they're going to get the most professional police service possible, and that we're there and we can be trusted, that's what it's all about for me."

His day was filled with paperwork, just like anyone's first day, but Gass tells us he can't wait to start patrolling and meeting people in his new community.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.