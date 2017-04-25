Local agencies fight child abuse

Several local agencies met today to discuss child abuse prevention in the Panhandle.

In honor of Child Abuse Awareness month, representatives from The Texas Department of Health and Human Services, Child Protective Services, The Bridge, and other local agencies discussed how they can keep families together and make sure Panhandle children have a strong, healthy home life.

"So there is a child abuse neglect problem focused mainly in potter county, but it bleeds out into all of the Panhandle. The panhandle is not alone. We see similar issues all across the state, but there is a particular need here."

The agencies are also working to keep more kids out of the foster care system by providing at-risk parents with tools and resources to keep their families together.

