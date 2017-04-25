Foundation matching donations for wildfire relief

The Howard G. Buffett Foundation is partnering with the Drovers/Farm Journal Foundation Million Dollar Wildfire Relief Challenge to aid those recovering from the recent wildfires.

The Howard G. Buffett Foundation pledged to match up to $1 million in donations that are made to the Challenge by July 31.

More than 97% of all donations will go directly to those impacted by the fires.

According to the Wildfire Relief Fund, it will cost up to $10,000 per mile to replace the 18,000 miles of fencing lost in the March wildfires.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime disaster, and ranchers will have both immediate and longer-term needs to rebuild what they've lost," says Howard G. Buffett, Chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

If you would like to donate to the wildfire relief, you can donate online here.

