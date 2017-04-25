Top of Texas Crime Stoppers 'Crime of the Week'

The Top of Texas Crime Stoppers needs your help solving this week's 'Crime of the Week'.

Early Monday morning, an unknown person or group of people stole two motorcycles and attempted to steal another from homes on Williston, Coffee and Darby streets in Pampa.

The owners describe the two stolen motorcycles a a black 2007 Kawasaki with a Texas License Plate 67TB3T and a black 2006 Yamaha V Star with a Texas license plate 457E3H.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Top of Texas Crime Stoppers at (806) 669-2222, visit www.topoftexascrimes.org or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $400.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.