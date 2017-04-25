TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover shuts down East I-40, traffic diverted for hours

Traffic is at a standstill in the eastbound lanes of I-40 and DPS officials say it will likely be shutdown for another 2 hours.

Cindy Barkley, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety says a semi truck rolled over and another car following, crashed into it.

The accident happened around 6:00 this morning in Gray County near mile marker 121.

We do know injuries to those involved are minor, however emergency crews are still working to clear the Interstate. Until then, eastbound traffic is being diverted onto the adjacent access road.

