Shamrock residents protest Texas Theater decision

A decision made by the Shamrock Economic Development Corporation (EDC) would remove the current managers of the Texas Theater.

On Monday, several people protested this decision as no explanation was given by the EDC.

The Texas Theaters is owned by the EDC and operated by the Rion family. This partnership started in November of 2010 but could soon come to an abrupt end.

Larry Clonts, the Director of the EDC declined a formal interview but told NewsChannel10 the theater isn't going anywhere and they have poured thousands of dollars into the theater.

A letter written to the Rion's stated, "The EDC unanimously voted not to renew the current contract." However it did not explain what prompted the change in management.

"Our initial reaction was shocked beyond belief, to the point where it was truly devastating" said Georgann Rion the manager of the Texas Theater. "This is a source of joy for the area, and they're choosing to destroy it and we don't know why."

Barring any changes, the Rion's have until May 1st to vacate the theater and turn control over to whomever the EDC chooses to run the venue.

