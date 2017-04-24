Clarendon reviews current alcohol regulations

Highway US 287 gives Clarendon many opportunities to expand, but the city's current alcohol regulations could also drive new business away.

Right now Clarendon allows alcohol sales within the city limits along highway US 287 and along State highway 70 as well as the Central Business District.

Alcohol sales are prohibited within 300 feet of licensed daycare's, public or private schools, and churches.

During a recent city council meeting, City Administrator David Dockery asked the council to reexamine the current rules regulating the sale of alcohol.

Dockery says a new business looking to open on Hwy. 287 was concerned because it would be restricted by the current alcohol zoning.

Revising these regulations could prompt more restaurants and businesses to move into Clarendon which would give the city an economic boost.

Dockery says rezoning the alcohol regulations could have a negative impact on residents.

"However we also need to look at any of the impact that may not be positive for our residents that are in close proximity to the proposed development and our school district," Dockery said.

No one has requested a variance for the current alcohol zoning but the city has considered how they would rezone the area if a request comes through.

