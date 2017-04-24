APD releases results from "Quality of Service" Survey

The Amarillo community has spoken up about changes they wish to see within the Amarillo Police Department.

The Amarillo Police Department gave the public the opportunity to take the "Quality of Service" Survey for the first time, so officials could evaluate the public's interactions with police and thoughts about the department.

"We saw that about 3/4 of the people who responded to the survey either agreed or strongly agreed that the officer that came into contact with them was professional and helpful, so that's good to hear. We're always pleased to hear that," said APD Sgt. Brent Barbee.

When those participating were asked to rate which activities the APD should focus on to make the city safer, nearly 40 percent believed arresting active criminals should be a priority.

However, only about 1,100 people in the area took this survey, just a small percentage of the city.

"Obviously we would rather more people answer it. It gives us a better picture of what we're doing out there. We'll explore the possibility of doing some directed targeting of areas and zip codes where we have concerns, and we want to make sure that people have their say," said Barbee.

The department will now work closely with officers and other staff to decide what steps to take next. Barbee says there will be more surveys in the future to help mold the department into the best it can be.

"It's very raw data. It's been presented to the chief and administration. The captain has provided it to other division captains and they'll start looking into it with for concrete ways to measure or to do better."

If you would like to see the results from this survey, click here.

