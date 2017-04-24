Moore County 'Crime of the Week'

Moore County officials need your help identifying the suspects of this week's 'Crime of the Week'.

Officials say between 6:20 p.m. Thursday, April 20 and 8:00 a.m. Friday, April 21 the Garden Center in Dumas was broken into.

The lock from the green house was removed and five rose bushes, five hibiscus plants and one crepe myrtle bush were taken.

These items have a total value of $332.45.

If you have any information that leads to the recovery of the stolen property or arrest of the suspects, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or use the P3 Tips app.

If your information helps find the stolen property or leads to the arrest of the suspects, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

