The Great Gatsby takes ALT back in time, party of the year

The Amarillo Little Theatre Guild and Board of Directors is proudly hosting 'The Great Gatsby Party 2017' in hopes of bringing back the splendor, extravagance and frivolity of the roaring 20's.

This year's popular fundraising gala will be fun for all as dance, drink and entertainment will reflect the 20's era in every way, including attire. ALT's finest performers will be on hand to deliver the night's entertainment.

On April 28th, you can celebrate at the Encore House located at 501 S. Grant from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Guests are invited to wear Great Gatsby or formal attire.

General admission tickets are $50 in advance, $60 at the door. and will include entertainment, dessert, light appetizers and complimentary specialty cocktails. A cash bar will also be available.

You can reserve your tickets online now by going to www.altguild.org. Avoid missing out on the event of the season by getting your tickets early. You must be 18 years of age or older to attend.

All proceeds of the party benefit the Amarillo Little Theatre.