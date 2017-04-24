Survey results are in for APD's Quality of Service

Results of four new performance measures with the Amarillo Police Department are now in.

Since the start of the new year, new measures were put in place by Chief Ed Drain of Amarillo P.D. They serve as a baseline allowing feedback from citizens.

The measures are: Quality of Service, Crime Rate, Traffic Safety and Response Times. This is the first of what will be an annual survey.

APD hopes all who didn't get to participate will consider providing their opinion in the 2018 survey.

To see this year's results you can click on this link.

