Meet the Candidates: Cristy Wilkinson for AISD School Board

Running For: AISD Board Of Trustee's

Community Involvement: Newcomer Cristy Wilkinson is running for her first term on the Amarillo ISD School Board and is excited to support her platform of neighborhood schools. She served as a teacher and administrator in Amarillo ISD for over thirty-seven years before retiring in 2015. Cristy is a life-long resident of Amarillo and attended and graduated from AISD schools including Wolflin, Austin and Amarillo High.

In 1977, she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education (WTAMU), and in 1988, she completed a Master of Education Degree (WTAMU). Additional certifications include early childhood education, elementary art and mid-management administrator.

She has served on many local and state boards including Children’s Learning Centers of Amarillo, Texas Association of Administrators and Supervisors of Young Children, Texas Panhandle P-16 Council and No Limits No Excuses.

Cristy and David have been married forty-one years and have two daughters who are graduates of Tascosa High School. They have a grandson who will attend Amarillo ISD neighborhood schools.

How do you feel about diversity education among your staff?

"I believe that training promotes job satisfaction. I believe that it is very important for us to involve our teachers in the staff development process. Lets ask our staff members if they need diversity training or if diversity training would help them improve their relationships with students or among students."

How do you feel about ending busing and creating community schools and what the board of trustees needs to do to make that happen?

"I am running to support neighborhood schools in all neighborhoods. Strong schools create strong communities. Our local schools are where are life long relationships begin. Currently the only neighborhood in Amarillo without a neighborhood school is the North Heights community. In the coming weeks community members and parents will have the opportunity to attend meetings and have input and dialog with one another then provide some suggestions for a plan as we move forward."

5 candidates are vying for 4 spots on the AISD Board this term. Running are incumbents Eric Darnell, John Ben Blanchard, James Allen, Renee McCown as well as newcomer Cristy Wilkinson.

The district uses cumulative voting. So, you can put all 4 of your votes toward one candidate or spread them out however you wish. Then, the top four candidates with the most votes will win.

Early voting times and locations:

Randall County, April 24th - April 28th (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and May 1st - May 2nd (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Randall County Election Administration Office, 1604 5th Avenue (Canyon)

Randall County Annex, 4111 South Georgia (Amarillo)

Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Boulevard (Canyon)

Potter County, April 24th - April 28th (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and May 1st - May 2nd (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Santa Fe Building, 900 South Polk

Casey Carpet One, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road

United Amigos, 3300 East I-40

Coffee Memorial Blood Center, 7500 Wallace Boulevard

Cornerstone Outreach, 1111 North Buchanan Street

May 6th is Election Day.

