Kids Against Biker Abuse demonstrate equality

Kids Against Biker Abuse held a car and bike wash fundraiser today.

Motorists stopped in at Zombiez Bar and Grill to make donations and support their cause: Reminding drivers to be more cautious while on the road. Kids Against Biker Abuse is a group of more than seven Amarillo children and their families who are going the extra mile to show the community we are all equal. Event Coordinator Shontelle Owens said the kids are trying to create unity within the community.

"They want people to see that people care and they're trying to bring the community and the bikers together so that everybody can see that were all the same, nobody's different no mater what you ride it doesn't make us any different," said Owens.

If you would like to learn more about Kids Against Biker Abuse, you can visit their Facebook page.

