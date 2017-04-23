Happy State Bank hosts Shred Week - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Happy State Bank is hosting a Shred Week to help customers be safe and secure.

You can take items for shredding starting tomorrow, April 24th through Friday, April 28th. All Happy State Bank locations in the area are accepting documents for shredding. Customers can bring personal documents in paper bags or boxes to be disposed.

