The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Hemphill County is hosting the 3rd Annual Beef Cattle Conference and Ag Tour this week.

Speakers will address how producers can manage around the lack of pastures and options available to assist their recovery following recent area wildfires. Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent for Hemphill County Andy Holloway said a networking event like this is just what fire victims need.

"To get away from the ranch, to hear some positive speakers, to learn some things about what's going on in the beef cattle industry that'll be helpful to them," said Holloway. He continued saying, "To just enjoy being with other people and eating a meal together. All those kind of things are important for these ranchers and fire victims to do in order to get over this issue."

The conference begins Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 am in the Jones Pavilion at 1101 N. Sixth St. in Canadian. For more information on how you can attend contact Andy Holloway at (806)323-9114 or andy.holloway@ag.tamu.edu.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.